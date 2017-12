WWE Fines Roman Reigns for Outburst, Cedric Alexander on His Title Shot, SmackDown

Roman Reigns receives $5,000 fine for shoving official on Raw



Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns has been fined $5,000 for shoving referee John Cone during his title defense against Samoa Joe on Raw last night, WWE.com can confirm.



The incident occurred after Reigns backed Joe into the corner of the ring and continued to attack him past the official’s count. When Cone attempted to intercede, Reigns shoved him aside to continue his attack. The champion was subsequently disqualified, though he kept his title as a result of champion’s advantage.

There's an extra reason to party for New Years! I start off my year right by becoming the @WWE Cruiserweight Champion!#NewYearNewChamp #RAWMiami pic.twitter.com/rHBd5Q8RPK — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 26, 2017

- As noted, next Monday's New Year's edition of RAW from Miami will feature Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line.