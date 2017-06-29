LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Films with Child Actor, The Ultimate Warrior's Home Gym (Video), WWE Comics
By Marc Middleton
Jun 29, 2017 - 7:59:50 AM
- Below is video of Dana Warrior giving a tour of The Ultimate Warrior's home gym:



- WWE recently filmed material with a child actor that was playing a young Bray Wyatt, according to PWInsider. No word yet on what the footage is for. As noted, Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins will take place at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

- The WWE Comics issue #6 Finn Balor cover was released in stores this week. WWE Publishing tweeted this artwork and a link to where you can find the issue.




  WWE Films with Child Actor, The Ultimate Warrior's Home Gym (Video), WWE Comics

