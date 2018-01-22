LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE Filming Special at RAW, Cathy Kelley Previews Tonight's Show, WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 4:20:05 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's huge WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special in this new video:



- WWE camera crews have been filming content backstage at the Manhattan Center and the Barclays Center today with various Superstars and Legends, according to PWInsider. The Undertaker and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman are among those that have filmed. The content will be used in a future WWE 24 documentary on the RAW 25th Anniversary.

- John Cena, Sasha Banks, The Hardys, Triple H and Finn Balor appeared at a special Make-A-Wish event earlier today in New York City, celebrating the history between WWE and Make-A-Wish. Below are a few photos from the event, including several in the scrollable Instagram gallery:







