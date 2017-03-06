Posted in:
WWE
WWE Fastlane Main Event Note, Backstage Photo of Goldberg, WrestleMania 33 Promo
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017
- Below is a new "Ultimate Thrill Ride" promo for WWE's WrestleMania 33:
- As noted, Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to become the new WWE Universal Champion. We have photos, videos and more from the match at this link. The match lasted just 21.65 seconds from bell to bell.
- Speaking of the new WWE Universal Champion, WWE posted this photo of Goldberg from backstage at Fastlane:
