LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Fastlane Main Event Note, Backstage Photo of Goldberg, WrestleMania 33 Promo
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 2:43:48 AM
- Below is a new "Ultimate Thrill Ride" promo for WWE's WrestleMania 33:




- As noted, Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to become the new WWE Universal Champion. We have photos, videos and more from the match at this link. The match lasted just 21.65 seconds from bell to bell.

- Speaking of the new WWE Universal Champion, WWE posted this photo of Goldberg from backstage at Fastlane:

And the NEWWWWW #UniversalChampion... @goldberg95! #WWEFastlane @wwenetwork #WWE

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Goldberg Talks WWE Universal Title Win, Facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 (Video)

  • WWE Fastlane Main Event Note, Backstage Photo of Goldberg, WrestleMania 33 Promo

  • Charlotte's Streak Ends, Big Show Talks Fastlane (Video), WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight

  • Cruiserweight Title Match on RAW (Video), Braun Strowman's Fastlane Loss, Fans on Fastlane

  • Nia Jax Note from WWE Fastlane, Samoa Joe Talks Mission Statement (Video), John Cena

  • WWE Fastlane Opening Video, Samoa Joe's Main Roster PPV Debut, SmackDown Promo

  • Samoa Joe to Reveal WrestleMania 33 Plans Soon, Seth Rollins Segment Set for RAW

  • More on Kurt Angle's WWE Interview, Titus O'Neil on Jack Swagger, John Cena - Nintendo

  • New WWE Ride Along Tonight, Former NFL Player Makes WWE NXT Live Debut, Cedric Alexander

  • Big Title Change at WWE Fastlane Tonight, WrestleMania 33 Title Match Note (Photos, Video)




    		•