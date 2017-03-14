Posted in: WWE WWE Fan Arrested, Austin Aries WWE PC Video, John Cena and Nikki Bella - Awards Show Videos
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 4:19:17 AM
- Below is new video of WWE cruiserweight Austin Aries performing weighted box jumps and single-leg squats at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
- BuffaloNews.com reports that 26 year old David Thompson was arrested at Friday's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY after being accused of improperly touching a woman, then injuring two security officers. The man was charged with second and third degree assault, forcible touching and disorderly conduct.
The victim alleged that Thompson "forcibly" touched her rear end at around 10pm. Security stopped and held Thompson but he bit one of them and injured the other.
- Below are several videos of John Cena and Nikki Bella from Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which Cena hosted.