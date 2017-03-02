Posted in: WWE WWE Extreme Rules Pre-sale Codes, New "Bella Family Origins", HHH and Stephanie McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2017 - 2:43:09 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Bella Family Origins" with The Bella Twins talking about how they're farm girls at heart:
- Tickets for the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, Maryland will go on sale to the general public this weekend but the Ticketmaster pre-sale is ongoing. Passcodes are ROYALFARMS and EXTREMERULES. The pay-per-view takes place on June 4th and will be exclusive to the RAW brand.
- Below are new "Midnight Workout" videos from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon: