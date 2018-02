WWE Elimination Chamber Structure Photo, Paige on Ronda Rousey, Women's Chamber Rules

The Chamber is in place and ready to not give anything back. 35 minutes until the start of the show pic.twitter.com/cktUJBFY09 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) February 26, 2018

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- Paige appeared on tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show and was asked about Ronda Rousey joining WWE. Paige said she loves Rousey coming in and mentioned how the WWE schedule would be compared to the UFC schedule as fighters compete just a few times each year. Paige also welcomed Rousey aboard and seemed happy to have her in the company. For those who missed it, below is the Kickoff video:- Below are the rules for the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match, featuring RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James. 2 Superstars will begin the match and a pod door will open at random every 5 minutes until all pods are emptied. Eliminations are done by pinfall or submission and the winner will be crowned the new RAW Women's Champion.- Jonathan Coachman tweeted this photo of the Chamber structure hanging high above the ring inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here