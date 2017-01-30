LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Ric Flair Tweets on John Cena's Win, WWE - KFC Commercial
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 12:58:42 PM
- Below is a promo for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will see new WWE Champion John Cena defend his title inside the Chamber:




- Speaking of Cena, he has now tied 16-time world champion Ric Flair with the win over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble last night. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted the following to Cena after the match:




- Below is a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The ad premiered during last night's Rumble pay-per-view.



