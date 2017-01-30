|
- Below is a promo for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will see new WWE Champion John Cena defend his title inside the Chamber:
|
- Speaking of Cena, he has now tied 16-time world champion Ric Flair with the win over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble last night. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted the following to Cena after the match:
- Below is a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The ad premiered during last night's Rumble pay-per-view.
