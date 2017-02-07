LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Kevin Owens Knocks WWE Graphic, The RNR Express
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 9:03:52 AM
- Below is a new promo for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with Chamber talk from Rob Van Dam, Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and others:



- As noted, legendary tag team The Rock 'n' Roll Express has been announced for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. They join Kurt Angle as confirmed names for this year's ceremony. WWE has added their official Hall of Fame profile page at this link.

- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following in response to WWE's graphic for Owens vs. Bill Goldberg at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, calling out the WWE graphics team for "photoshopping" Goldberg's beard:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming Up for Movie on Paige and Her Family

  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's Status, Wrestlers on The Rock 'n' Roll Express In the WWE HOF

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - 12 Man Match Added, Fatal 5 Way, More

  • John Cena on ESPN, Tom Brady Makes The List, RAW Main Event Slow Motion Video

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Kevin Owens Knocks WWE Graphic, The RNR Express

  • Triple H on Samoa Joe, Vignette for Emmalina's Debut, Fans on This Week's RAW

  • Segment Announced for Next Week's RAW, WWE HOF Video for The Rock 'n' Roll Express

  • Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on 205 Live, Emmalina Finally Debuting?, Bayley on Charlotte

  • Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Appear After This Week's WWE RAW (Photos)

  • Cesaro Talks New Cruiserweight (Video), Seth Rollins Injury Note, Braun Strowman's Handicap Match




    		•