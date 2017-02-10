LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Feb 10, 2017 - 5:37:19 PM
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins has been announced for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view from Phoenix:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

2-on-1 Handicap Match
Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Kickoff Pre-show
Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

