Posted in: WWE
WWE Drops "The Iconic Duo" Name, Bobby Lashley Return Alternate Angles, Breezango - Mick Foley
By Marc Middleton
Apr 12, 2018 - 10:09:33 AM
- Below are unseen angles from Bobby Lashley's WWE return on this week's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW in New Orleans:



- Due to a trademark issue, WWE has dropped "The Iconic Duo" name for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce now that they have debuted for the SmackDown brand. WWE is now referring to the two as just "The IIconics" on social media and the WWE website, with two I's.

- Below is the new Snickers ad with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Tyler Breeze and Fandango:




  WWE Drops "The Iconic Duo" Name, Bobby Lashley Return Alternate Angles, Breezango - Mick Foley

