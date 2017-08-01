|
It looks like John Cena may be facing Baron Corbin at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 20th in Brooklyn.
|
WWE Does Angle with Baron Corbin and John Cena After Tonight's SmackDown (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017 - 10:38:02 PM
As tonight's WWE 205 Live kicked off after SmackDown in Cleveland ended, Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin hit the ring to attack Shinsuke Nakamura. Cena ran back out for the save but Corbin got the upperhand. Cena fought back and ended up putting Corbin through a table with the Attitude Adjustment. Cena then checked on Nakamura and raised his hand as Nakamura's music hit again.
As noted, Nakamura defeated Cena on tonight's SmackDown to earn the right to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.
Below is video from tonight's post-SmackDown segment with Corbin:
