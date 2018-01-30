LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Cruiserweight Title Update for Tonight (Video), Paige Status Note, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 7:55:26 PM
- Below is new video of WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate backstage at tonight's WWE 205 Live. Dasha Fuentes catches the former WWE UK Champion talking to Tyler Breeze and Tom Phillips. Bate reveals that he has been invited by the new 205 Live General Manager, who will be revealed tonight, and told that he will be competing. Bate says apparently his match will be related to the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.



- As noted, Bayley vs. Sonya Deville was taped for WWE Main Event on Monday night before RAW in Philadelphia. It's worth noting that Paige was back at ringside with Mandy Rose to support the two. There was some speculation on the status of the leader of Absolution after she did not appear at the Royal Rumble on Sunday to offer support. Paige was backstage at the Rumble but not brought out. There's still no word on when Paige might return to the ring after recent reports on her in-ring career being finished due to WWE doctors refusing to clear her following the injury she suffered at a December WWE live event. WWE has noted that Paige is currently out of the ring due to a neck injury but there's been no official comments on the reports of her in-ring career being over.

- WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch meeting two representatives from UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund), the charity that they are fighting to win $100,000 for in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Sami and Becky will face Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in tonight's Week 3 match-up.




  WWE Cruiserweight Title Update for Tonight (Video), Paige Status Note, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

