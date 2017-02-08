LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for the Fastlane Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Feb 8, 2017 - 1:37:38 AM
Jack Gallagher defeated Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and TJ Perkins in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on last night's WWE 205 Live episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Gallagher vs. Neville will take place at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from Milwaukee.

Below is the updated card for Fastlane:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

