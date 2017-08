WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for SummerSlam, Updated Card

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari in the main event of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to earn a SummerSlam title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock LesnarShinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder MahalNatalya vs. NaomiBayley vs. Alexa BlissKevin Owens vs. AJ StylesSpecial Referee: Shane McMahonAkira Tozawa vs. NevilleRusev vs. Randy Orton