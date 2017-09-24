WWE Cruiserweight Title Changes Hands at No Mercy (Photos, Video)

A swift kick connects with the jaw of @real1, but it's not enough to keep down The #CertifiedG! #WWENoMercy @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/hA7Ah75K16 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 25, 2017

Enzo Amore defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Neville controlled most of the match but Enzo caused the referee to turn his back, then hit Neville with a low blow kick for the pin.This is Enzo's first title run since signing with WWE. Neville won the title back on August 20th at SummerSlam with a win over Akira Tozawa, who held the title for just 6 days.Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change: