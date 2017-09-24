LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Cruiserweight Title Changes Hands at No Mercy (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 24, 2017 - 10:59:38 PM
Enzo Amore defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Neville controlled most of the match but Enzo caused the referee to turn his back, then hit Neville with a low blow kick for the pin.

This is Enzo's first title run since signing with WWE. Neville won the title back on August 20th at SummerSlam with a win over Akira Tozawa, who held the title for just 6 days.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:






















