Posted in: WWE WWE Cruiserweight Returns, WWE Looks at Lei'D Tapa, 205 Live Slow Motion Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2017 - 6:37:38 AM
- Below is slow motion video from last week's Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on WWE 205 Live, which saw Jack Gallagher become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
- Rich Swann returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event in Anchorage, Alaska. He lost to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann had been out of action after suffering a minor foot injury on the January 30th RAW.
- We noted before that former TNA Knockout Lei'D Tapa was among those at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts. WWE posted this video looking at the former Gut Check winner: