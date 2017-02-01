LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Cruiserweight Injured, Identity of Carmella's Opponent, WWE Champions Game
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 3:10:40 AM
- WWE has announced that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury on RAW.

- It was noted on last night's WWE SmackDown that more than 4 million matches have already been played on the new WWE Champions mobile game, which is available on iOS and Android.

- The women's wrestler who lost to Carmella on last night's SmackDown was Delilah Doom, who was trained by Funaki at his school in Texas. She used the name Delilah Dawson on SmackDown. Below is video from her loss to Carmella:




