Posted in: WWE WWE Couple Welcomes Daughter, Promo for Big SmackDown Tag Match at WrestleMania, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 6:20:26 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at what has led to Sunday's big tag team match at WrestleMania 34 with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon:
- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Nashville saw WWE United States Champion Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Aiden English, Rusev and Baron Corbin in six-man action.
- Congratulations to Mike & Maria Kanellis on the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Fredrica Moon. WWE announced the arrival on Wednesday with this announcement:
Maria and Mike Kanellis welcome daughter Fredrica Moon
Do you feel the power of love?
You should, because SmackDown Superstars Maria and Mike Kanellis just welcomed their first child into their loving family.
Their daughter, Fredrica Moon, arrived this morning, weighing 6 pounds. Mom and baby are both doing great.
Please join WWE in welcoming this new addition to the Kanellis family!
- As noted, Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz won $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals of the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge on Tuesday night. Below are videos from the match, post-match comments from "Team Awe-ska" plus video of the celebratory phone call with Maryse: