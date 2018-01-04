Posted in: WWE WWE Couple Buys a New House (Photos), Total Divas Preview, Sasha Banks, Chris Kanyon
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 3:13:59 PM
- Below is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode, which is part 2 of the big SummerSlam episode:
- Below is new "UpUpDownDown" video with Sasha Banks naming her top 5 video games of all-time and why - Crash Bandicoot, ECW Hardcore Revolution, GoldenEye 007, Mario Kart and Perfect Dark.
- Former WWE and WCW star Jim Powers turns 59 years old today. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of the late Chris Kanyon.
- The Miz and wife Maryse recently purchased a new home, as seen in the photos below. The happy couple will be welcoming their first child in a few months, a baby girl. As noted, The Miz will be returning to WWE TV on Monday's RAW in Memphis.