WWE Couple Buys a New House (Photos), Total Divas Preview, Sasha Banks, Chris Kanyon

I got the key to her heart and our new house. #CastleMarMiz 🔑 🔑 🔑 @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/cKVU4foj1R — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 3, 2018

🎉🎉🎉 #CastleMarMiz A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Jan 3, 2018 at 4:33pm PST

- Below is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode, which is part 2 of the big SummerSlam episode:- Below is new "UpUpDownDown" video with Sasha Banks naming her top 5 video games of all-time and why - Crash Bandicoot, ECW Hardcore Revolution, GoldenEye 007, Mario Kart and Perfect Dark.- Former WWE and WCW star Jim Powers turns 59 years old today. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of the late Chris Kanyon.- The Miz and wife Maryse recently purchased a new home, as seen in the photos below. The happy couple will be welcoming their first child in a few months, a baby girl. As noted, The Miz will be returning to WWE TV on Monday's RAW in Memphis.