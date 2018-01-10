LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Contacts Former Stars for Women's Royal Rumble, John Cena to Make Announcement, Sheamus
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 7:50:13 PM
- As seen below, Sheamus is joined by former partners Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal in this new "Celtic Warrior Workouts" video:



- WWE officials have contacted former Women's Champions Molly Holly and Michelle McCool about working the women's Royal Rumble match later this month, according to PWInsider. Holly has reportedly agreed to work the match but McCool is apparently still in talks.

- John Cena is teasing a big announcement for tomorrow. He tweeted the following this evening:




