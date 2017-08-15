LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Congratulates The Rock, Mia Yim Talks MYC (Video), Kevin Owens Milestone
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 5:04:06 PM
- Below is video of Mia Yim talking about making it to WWE for The Mae Young Classic. Representing South Korea, Mia talks about watching Superstars such as Lita and Chyna, then fellow-Korean Gail Kim. Mia says watching and later learning from Gail is what brought her here, so she's excited. Mia says her tournament spot made it feel like all these years of hard work was worth it and in her opinion, she's already won.



- Former WWE Champion The Rock won the Teen Choice Award for "Choice Fantasy Movie Actor" this past weekend, for his role as Maui in "Moana" from Disney. WWE congratulated The Great One with the following:




- Kevin Owens celebrated 3 years with WWE this past weekend. He is now a one-time WWE NXT Champion, a three-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a one-time WWE Universal Champion. Owens tweeted the following on Saturday while preparing to face United States Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam in Brooklyn this coming Sunday:




