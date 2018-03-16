|
WWE has already confirmed the WrestleMania 35 location ahead of today's press conference. Below is the first announcement:
WWE Confirms WrestleMania 35 Location
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2018
WrestleMania returns to MetLife Stadium in April 2019
As first reported on nypost.com, the New York-New Jersey area will once again play host to The Showcase of the Immortals when WrestleMania 35 descends on MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019.
The last time The Show of Shows came to MetLife was WrestleMania 29, an event held in April 2013 that grossed an excess of $72 million and attracted a sold-out crowd of 80,676 fans from all 50 states and 34 countries. The incredible event featured WWE Champion The Rock going head-to-head against John Cena, Triple H battling Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred Match, The Undertaker taking on CM Punk, and WWE Tag Team Champions Team Hell No clashing with Dolph Ziggler & Big E.
Another big part of WrestleMania Week will be the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, all of which will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
WrestleMania 35 has strong potential to be bigger than ever, with ticket and special Travel Packages becoming available later this year. Prepare yourself as The Grandest Stage of Them All returns to New York-New Jersey on April 2019.
