Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- WWE posted this video from Sasha Banks' recent appearance on MTV's TRL:- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature another Elimination Chamber Qualifying match - Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns. Wyatt tweeted the following on his potential return to the Chamber:- WWE has officially announced that "Born for Greatness" by Papa Roach is a new theme song used for RAW. The single was used in bumpers on last week's show. WWE tweeted:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here