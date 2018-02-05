|
- WWE posted this video from Sasha Banks' recent appearance on MTV's TRL:
WWE Confirms New RAW Theme, Sasha Banks - TRL Video, Bray Wyatt Hypes Elimination Chamber
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 6:58:16 PM
- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature another Elimination Chamber Qualifying match - Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns. Wyatt tweeted the following on his potential return to the Chamber:
- WWE has officially announced that "Born for Greatness" by Papa Roach is a new theme song used for RAW. The single was used in bumpers on last week's show. WWE tweeted:
