|
|
|
|
- WWE has confirmed that episodes 5-8 of The Mae Young Classic will be available on the WWE Network via on-demand beginning on Monday, September 4th. The finals will then stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST after SmackDown from Vegas goes off the air that night. As noted, the first 4 episodes featuring first round matches will be available on the WWE Network on Monday, August 28th. A "Bracketology" preview special will premiere on Sunday, August 20th after SummerSlam goes off the air.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Confirms Live Mae Young Classic Finals, Photos of the Trophy, Madusa's Role
By Marc Middleton
Jul 14, 2017 - 10:17:29 PM
- Regarding Madusa (Alundra Blayze) calling The Mae Young Classic with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita, she did not actually call the matches but she did film some backstage interviews on Thursday night. Madusa has not appeared in front of the crowd.
- We now know that the winner of The Mae Young Classic will at least receive a trophy as tonight's second round tapings opened up with the remaining 16 competitors on stage with the prize. Below are photos from JJ Williams and our correspondent Will Henderson:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Spoiler Update on Brackets for The Mae Young Classic, Live Finals Confirmed
*SPOILERS* The Mae Young Classic Tapings, Final Night 7/14/17
WWE Confirms Live Mae Young Classic Finals, Photos of the Trophy, Madusa's Role
Stars In the Crowd at Mae Classic Tapings, Non-Spoiler Match Listing, The Rock's Daughter
WWE NXT Superstar on His Wife In The Mae Classic, John Cena PSA Up for Emmy Award
WWE Cancels Talking Smack as a Weekly Series
Ronda Rousey at The Mae Classic (Photo), More Tournament Notes, WWE Studios - Bruce Lee
Spoiler Update on the Brackets for The Mae Young Classic After the First Round
*SPOILERS* The Mae Young Classic Tapings, First Round 7/13/17
Kurt Angle Post-RAW Interview Announced, John Cena - Nikki Bella ESPYS Video, WWE Stock