WWE Confirms Enzo Amore's Status for RAW, Video from the Hospital

WWE and Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore have confirmed that he missed tonight's RAW from Miami due being hospitalized with an illness. It appears Enzo may be suffering from the same flu that sent Braun Strowman home from the holiday tour.
Posted in:
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 9:23:38 PM
No word yet on when Cedric Alexander will get his WWE Cruiserweight Title shot that was supposed to air on tonight's show but we will keep you updated. WWE did a segment on tonight's RAW that saw Nia Jax leave the arena to take Enzo a bowl of chicken noodle soup.
Below is WWE's announcement and Enzo's Instagram post from Jackson Memorial/UM Hospital:
Hospitalized Enzo Amore chronicles his unique New Year’s Day
The flu prevented Enzo Amore from defending his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander tonight on a special New Year’s Day edition of Raw, but nothing could keep The Certified G from taking to social media to share his unfortunate predicament and his unsuccessful attempt to enter the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
“I apologize to the fans who won’t get to see a #G tonight in #Miami ... I did everything I could from Toronto to Miami... From negative weather, through customs, to opting out on Diddy’s nye party in Miami, 10 hrs in a hospital, I did everything in my power to make sure I would be in that ring tonight to whoop Cedric Alexander’s hind-end ... Ultimately: it was outta my hands. And I got the best freakin hands,” Amore wrote on Instagram.
When will Alexander get the opportunity he earned? Stay with WWE.com, Raw and WWE Network’s 205 Live for the latest on the Cruiserweight division.
I apologize to the fans who won’t get to see a #G tonight in #Miami... I did everything I could from Toronto to Miami... From negative weather, through customs, to opting out on Diddy’s nye party in Miami, 10 hrs in a hospital, I did everything in my power to make sure I would be in that ring tonight to whoop Cedric Alexander’s hind-end... Ultimately: it was outta my hands. And I got the best freakin hands Say what you want about Enzo (cause with or with out my per-mish you will, but one thing you can’t say about ya boy: #SAWFT!) Cedric, 1 word to describe you tonight kiddo: #LUCKY!
