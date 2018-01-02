WWE Confirms Enzo Amore's Status for RAW, Video from the Hospital

I apologize to the fans who won’t get to see a #G tonight in #Miami... I did everything I could from Toronto to Miami... From negative weather, through customs, to opting out on Diddy’s nye party in Miami, 10 hrs in a hospital, I did everything in my power to make sure I would be in that ring tonight to whoop Cedric Alexander’s hind-end 😡... Ultimately: it was outta my hands. And I got the best freakin hands 👊🏻 Say what you want about Enzo (cause with or with out my per-mish you will 😘, but one thing you can’t say about ya boy: #SAWFT!) Cedric, 1 word to describe you tonight kiddo: #LUCKY! 🤬

A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:53pm PST