WWE Confirms Co Branded PPV's For The Rest Of 2018, PPV's Also Rumored To Be 4 hours Long

WWE.com officially announced that every pay per view after Wrestlemania will be co branded by Raw and Smackdown. They announced that by doing this, we'd be getting "more of what we want". WWE also shared the updated schedule of the events that will be co branded and nixed the PPV's to only once a month.
By Michael Pappas
Feb 17, 2018 - 2:00:46 PM
Here was the announcement from WWE.com:
After WrestleMania, you’ll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.
WrestleMania 34 – April 8, 2018
WWE Backlash – May 6, 2018
WWE Money in the Bank – June 17, 2018
WWE Extreme Rules – July 15, 2018
SummerSlam – Aug. 19, 2018
WWE Hell in a Cell – Sept. 16, 2018
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs – Oct. 21, 2018
Survivor Series – Nov. 18, 2018
WWE Clash of Champions – Dec. 16, 2018
According to Meltzer's latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that all of the "B" shows will be increased by one hour. This means that the PPV's will be four hours long not including the Kickoff Shows, which will be two hours long.
