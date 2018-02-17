LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Confirms Co Branded PPV's For The Rest Of 2018, PPV's Also Rumored To Be 4 hours Long
By Michael Pappas
Feb 17, 2018 - 2:00:46 PM
WWE.com officially announced that every pay per view after Wrestlemania will be co branded by Raw and Smackdown. They announced that by doing this, we'd be getting "more of what we want". WWE also shared the updated schedule of the events that will be co branded and nixed the PPV's to only once a month.

Here was the announcement from WWE.com:

After WrestleMania, you’ll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

WrestleMania 34 – April 8, 2018

WWE Backlash – May 6, 2018

WWE Money in the Bank – June 17, 2018

WWE Extreme Rules – July 15, 2018

SummerSlam – Aug. 19, 2018

WWE Hell in a Cell – Sept. 16, 2018

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs – Oct. 21, 2018

Survivor Series – Nov. 18, 2018

WWE Clash of Champions – Dec. 16, 2018

According to Meltzer's latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that all of the "B" shows will be increased by one hour. This means that the PPV's will be four hours long not including the Kickoff Shows, which will be two hours long.

