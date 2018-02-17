





WWE Confirms Co Branded PPV's For The Rest Of 2018, PPV's Also Rumored To Be 4 hours Long

Here was the announcement from WWE.com:



After WrestleMania, you’ll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.



WrestleMania 34 – April 8, 2018



WWE Backlash – May 6, 2018



WWE Money in the Bank – June 17, 2018



WWE Extreme Rules – July 15, 2018



SummerSlam – Aug. 19, 2018



WWE Hell in a Cell – Sept. 16, 2018



WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs – Oct. 21, 2018



Survivor Series – Nov. 18, 2018



WWE Clash of Champions – Dec. 16, 2018



