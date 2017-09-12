LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Confirms Asuka's Brand (Video), Nikki Bella Backstage at RAW (Video), Next Week's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 1:48:33 AM
- As seen below, Nikki Bella and her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev were backstage for last night's WWE RAW in Anaheim. The video also features Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa and Titus O'Neil, who wishes Nikki the best in the competition that premieres next week. The segment ends with some dancing after Titus welcomes Nikki to the group.



- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax in a non-title match has been announced for next Monday's RAW in San Jose, California. Bliss, Jax, Emma and Sasha Banks will then compete in a Fatal 4 Way with the title on the line at WWE No Mercy on September 24th.

- It was confirmed on this week's RAW that former WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka will be debuting with the red brand soon. Below is the first teaser for her arrival:




