As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso was arrested on Sunday in Hidalgo County, Texas for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). He was bonded out after posting a $500 personal recognizance bond soon after the arrest.
WWE Comments on Jey Uso's DUI Arrest
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 7:11:23 PM
WWE issued the following statement to F4Wonline.com on the arrest:
"Joshua Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."
Jey is still scheduled to be at tonight's SmackDown tapings and The Usos are still set to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable in a 2 of 3 Falls Match at the January 28th WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
For those who missed it, below are Usos's mugshots:
WWE Comments on Jey Uso's DUI Arrest
