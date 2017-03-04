LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Comments on Jack Swagger's Status with the Company
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 11:35:19 AM
As noted earlier this week, Jack Swagger called into Chael Sonnen's podcast and revealed that he had requested his release from WWE. Swagger has been unhappy with the lack of opportunities he's been offered and noted that the two sides were far apart on a new contract.

WWE issued the following on Swagger's status:

“Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.”

We also noted that Swagger has been announced for a UK indie show next weekend.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Gets Slimed for Nick (Video), WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Mark Henry - WWE Community

  • Rusev Comments on Jack Swagger, Enzo Amore Dances In Slow Motion, Natalya

  • Jack Swagger vs. Alberto El Patron Announced, Kurt Angle Films for WWE, Seth Rollins Video

  • Kurt Angle Applies Ankle Lock on ESPN (Video), Brie Bella Baby Watch (Video), Stock

  • WWE Comments on Jack Swagger's Status with the Company

  • Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, WWE Stars Read to Kids (Photos), Zack Ryder Unboxes

  • Update on WWE Star Opening Wrestling School, Fans on Iconic Chants, John Cena and Nikki Bella

  • AJ Styles Comments on SmackDown #1 Contenders Match, Mick Foley "Picks", Natalya

  • Jack Swagger Announced for Non-WWE Event In the UK

  • #1 Contenders Match Announced for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown




    		•