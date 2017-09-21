|
We noted before how this week's WWE SmackDown promo by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, which poked at Shinsuke Nakamura, was a hot topic backstage as it brought on a "that's too far" chant from the crowd. It was also noted that WWE did not upload the promo to YouTube as they do other segments & matches from the shows each week.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Comments on Controversy Surrounding Jinder Mahal Promo from SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Sep 21, 2017 - 2:41:32 PM
A writer from The Washington Post reached out on Twitter earlier this week looking for fans who were in attendance to share their comments on the promo. They published a story at this link and included comments from fans who thought the promo was racist, and fans who gave it a pass.
WWE issued the following statement in response to the story:
“Just like many other TV shows or movies, WWE creates programming with fictional personalities that incorporates real world issues and sensitive subjects.”
“As a producer of such TV shows, WWE Corporate is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”
