Posted in: WWE
WWE Coach on the RAW Call-Ups, Ronda Rousey vs. Stephanie McMahon Note, Mark Andrews
By Marc Middleton
Apr 10, 2018 - 8:59:48 AM
- It looks like the feud between Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon may continue as Rousey took down Stephanie on this week's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW and put her in the arm bar again. The RAW Commissioner will surely be out for revenge now. Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania on Sunday, teaming with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie and Triple H. Below is video from Monday's segment on RAW:



- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in New Orleans to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese
* Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. Ariya Daivari, Jack Gallagher and TJP

- As noted, Monday's big RAW from New Orleans saw several WWE NXT Superstars get called to the main roster - No Way Jose, Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain - Akam & Rezar. WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom tweeted the following on being proud of the call-ups:




