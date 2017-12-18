LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE
WWE Clash of Champions Crowd Notes, More on Tonight's WWE RAW, Clash Recap Video
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 4:38:52 PM
- Cathy Kelley recaps last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this new video:



- It's worth noting that WWE did not announce attendance for last night's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. This may have been just the second time in the past year that WWE has not announced attendance during the pay-per-view broadcast. Fans in attendance sent word that other fans were moved from the balcony areas to ringside seats to fill rows up for the camera. We also heard from correspondents that less than half of the upper levels were tarped off.

- Speaking of Cathy, she previews tonight's WWE RAW in this video:




