WWE Clash of Champions Crowd Notes, More on Tonight's WWE RAW, Clash Recap Video

What will the fallout be from last week's chaotic #RAW main event between @BraunStrowman and @KaneWWE? @catherinekelley gears you up with everything you need to know for tonight! pic.twitter.com/rTK1ZeDB5d — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Cathy Kelley recaps last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this new video:- It's worth noting that WWE did not announce attendance for last night's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. This may have been just the second time in the past year that WWE has not announced attendance during the pay-per-view broadcast. Fans in attendance sent word that other fans were moved from the balcony areas to ringside seats to fill rows up for the camera. We also heard from correspondents that less than half of the upper levels were tarped off.- Speaking of Cathy, she previews tonight's WWE RAW in this video:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here