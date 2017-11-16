Posted in: WWE WWE Changes The Main Event For Their December 26th MSG House Show
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 9:49:57 PM
WWE has altered the main event for their December 26th house show inside of Madison Square Garden. Samoa Joe was initially supposed to go on-one-one with John Cena, but Joe has been swapped for Roman Reigns and those in attendance at the Garden will get to see a rematch from the 2017 "No Mercy" PPV. Also, RAW will be live the night before on Christmas Day.
Here's the updated lineup for the event:
*John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
*RAW Tag-Team Championships (Steel Cage Match): Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose