WWE Changes The Main Event For Their December 26th MSG House Show

Nov 16, 2017 - 9:49:57 PM



Here's the updated lineup for the event:



*John Cena vs. Roman Reigns



*RAW Tag-Team Championships (Steel Cage Match): Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose



*Braun Strowman vs. Kane



