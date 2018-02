WWE Changes Intercontinental Title Plans?, The Velveteen Dream Hates Indie Wrestling

Less than 24hrs after airing my grievances publicly and "THEY" find a way to cover it up via an article......



That was slick, brush things under the rug right? WRONG.



Entertainment Empowerment that's what I'm fighting for.....



Where's My Merch?

Where's My Main Event?

Why was I left off of the USA Network Special?



Grace yourselves for article number 2

SMH.....

I HATE INDEPENDENT WRESTLING

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- We've noted how Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has been planned for WrestleMania 34. Based on last night's RAW, it looks like Miz may be defending against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania instead.Below is post-RAW video with Mike Rome, Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor cuts a promo on Rollins and says Rollins will have to go through him if he wants to challenge for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 34.- WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream took to Twitter earlier this month and spoke out against "indy guys" that are coming to NXT to take the spots of others. Dream has deleted that tweet but posted another, continuing his war against indie wrestling. You can see the new post below, which apparently accuses WWE of covering things up with their website article that mentioned Dream's rant:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here