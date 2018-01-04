LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Catches Up with Hornswoggle (Video), Bray Wyatt Taunts Matt Hardy Fans, Total Divas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 4:18:17 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "Where Are They Now?" series, featuring former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle. Hornswoggle, who recently departed Impact Wrestling, talks about being a father to his son Landon, his WWE career & debut, bringing his son into the ring after his final WWE match, calling Curt Hawkins after getting released by WWE, adjusting to life after WWE, running his own ACW indie wrestling promotion with a wrestling school, and more. The video also features comments from Hawkins, who helped Hornswoggle book 13 dates after he was released. Hornswoggle does not talk about his Impact run.



- As noted, next week's Total Divas episode will be part 2 of the big SummerSlam episode. Below is the synopsis:

"Three Alarm Fire: Nia faces her fears and braves a date with a NYC firefighter; Lana's criticism of Nattie's skills on the mic gets in Nattie's head before her big SummerSlam match, forcing Nattie to do something drastic."

- Bray Wyatt tweeted the following message to Matt Hardy's "Woken Warriors" in response to their constant "Delete!" taunts:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Daniel Bryan Appearance Nixed, Reactions to WWE MMC Teams, Xavier Woods Games

  • JBL Interviews Linda McMahon (Video), John Cena Posts Matt Hardy Photo, Kane - Brock Lesnar Video

  • Sasha Banks - Finn Balor MMC Video, WWE Couple Attends Blue Man Group (Photos), WWE Stock

  • Spoilers: Updates to the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" Card, Match Correction

  • Candice LeRae Wins WWE NXT Dark Match, Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas, Asuka on Iconic Duo

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings from Atlanta, Airing In January

  • Backstage Notes from WWE NXT TV Tapings, Hornswoggle Thanks WWE, Scott Steiner vs. Davey Boy Jr.

  • WWE Possibly Signing Mae Young Classic Competitor Soon

  • Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism Over Chris Benoit & Eddie Guerrero Match Dedication (Video)

  • How Was Total Divas Viewership for the First Episode of 2018?



    		•