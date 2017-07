WWE Cancels Talking Smack as a Weekly Series

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE confirmed today that WWE Network program Talking Smack will no longer be airing after the weekly SmackDown broadcasts on Tuesday nights. They issued the following statement:"We continuously review WWE Network's programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE."Talking Smack began airing on August 2nd, 2016 with Renee Young as the host.