Posted in: WWE
WWE Cancels Talking Smack as a Weekly Series
By Marc Middleton
Jul 14, 2017 - 2:26:58 PM
WWE confirmed today that WWE Network program Talking Smack will no longer be airing after the weekly SmackDown broadcasts on Tuesday nights. They issued the following statement:

"We continuously review WWE Network's programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE."

Talking Smack began airing on August 2nd, 2016 with Renee Young as the host.

