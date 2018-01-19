Posted in: WWE WWE Birthdays, Mick Foley Attacks "Negan" (Video), Montez Ford on The Street Profits
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2018 - 9:30:25 AM
- Below is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appearing at a Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling (FSCW) show during the recent Paradise City Comic Con in Miami. Foley attacks a character based on Negan from Walking with The Dead and banishes him from the roster.
- RAW Superstar R-Truth turns 46 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Tyler Breeze turns 30 and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 77.
- "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins finally took a loss on this week's WWE NXT episode as they lost a #1 contenders match to The Authors of Pain, who will now face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish at the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. Ford tweeted the following after the match and quoted rapper Jay Z:
Losing family, siblings, friends, occupations, sports, faced with adversity in our upbringings, Me & my brother understand that...
A loss ain't a loss, it's a lesson Appreciate the pain, it's a blessin' -Jay Z