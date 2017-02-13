LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Begins Build for WrestleMania Match?, Mojo Talks Elimination Chamber Win
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2017 - 6:40:40 AM
- As seen on last night's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show, Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins in singles action. In the Fallout video below, Mojo says the win was a good start and an honor kicking off the pay-per-view. Mojo says this was a good start but nothing more, and there's a lot more to come.



- As noted, The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella is planned for WrestleMania 33 in April. WWE did a backstage angle at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to set that match up. As seen below, Nikki knocked Maryse to the ground during a backstage brawl with Natalya after their match, which ended in a double count out.




