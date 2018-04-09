WWE Backlash Title Match Announced, Jeff Hardy Returns to WWE RAW (Photos)

Well, this is a TWIST OF FATE!!!! @JEFFHARDYBRAND is BACK!!!!!!! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/ZYJSzEobOi

The ODDS are officially EVEN as @JEFFHARDYBRAND comes to the aid of @WWERollins and @FinnBalor! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/VcSMiH9KHN