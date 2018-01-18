LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Awards Scholarship (Photos), RAW Superstar Turns 38, TM-61 WWE NXT Interview
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 12:35:41 PM
- Part 1 of a two-part interview with TM-61 (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) aired on last night's WWE NXT episode. The second part will air next week. They discuss their early days in Australia, how their tag team was formed, getting on WWE's radar and more. You can watch the interview below:



- RAW Superstar Karl Anderson turns 38 years old today while former WWE Champion Batista turns 49 and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Sr. turns 64.

- WWE presented another Full Sail University student with a scholarship on Wednesday as Jason Ferrer received $25,000 to the school. Below are photos of Ferrer with WWE Performance Center Coach Sara Amato, Johnny Gargano, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and school officials.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top Stars Joining The New Day on Fallon (Videos), Fans on MMC Week 2 Winners, Eva Marie

  • SmackDown Stars Announced for RAW 25, Attitude Era Moments Behind-The-Scenes, Seth Rollins

  • The New Day on Jimmy Fallon Tonight, The Undisputed Era Sends a Message, WWE - Bruce Prichard

  • How Long New WWE Talents Signed For, Elias & Bayley MMC Video, Lince Dorado

  • Why Bret Hart Won't Be Appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary Show, Mick Foley & Chris Jericho Updates

  • Seth Rollins' Blackout In Slow Motion, Johnny Gargano on Winning for His Father, WWE Stock

  • WWE Legend Pulls Out of RAW 25 Booking, MVP and Several More Names Announced, Updated Listing

  • WWE Hall of Famers Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Pre-show

  • Eva Marie on Being an Alcoholic, Finding Help In a 12-Step Program, Opening Up, More

  • Increase for This Week's Total Divas Viewership



    		•