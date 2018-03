WWE Announces WrestleMania 34 Week Programming for the USA Network

WrestleMania Week takes over USA Network, including a one-hour WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony special and the second hour of WrestleMania Kickoff



USA Network, the exclusive cable home to WWE’s flagship TV programs Raw and SmackDown LIVE, will again provide expanded access to WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest event of the year. Throughout the week of April 2, the network will broadcast special- event programming leading up to WrestleMania, along with the regularly scheduled Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE.



In addition, WWE promotion will be featured across NBCUniversal platforms to celebrate the brand’s annual pop culture extravaganza, including the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony one-hour special, WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments and the second hour of the WrestleMania Kickoff show.



Here’s what’s on tap for USA Network’s WrestleMania Week:



Monday, April 2

Emanating live for three hours at 8/7 C from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Monday Night Raw, features WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and more.



Tuesday, April 3

Emanating live for two hours at 8/7 C from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., SmackDown LIVE features WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Randy Orton and more.



Thursday, April 5

At 8/7 C, WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments gives fans a look back at the legendary moments in the history of The Showcase of the Immortals.



Saturday, April 7

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony one- hour special airs at 10/9 C and features WWE Legends, including Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim and Mark Henry, all of whom will be immortalized for their accomplishments and contributions to WWE in this year’s Hall of Fame class. Celebrity Hall of Fame inductee Kid Rock and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson will be honored at this year’s Hall of Fame.



Sunday, April 8

At 6/5 C, USA presents a live, one-hour broadcast of the second hour of the official WrestleMania Kickoff Show, including predictions and commentary by Renee Young and other all-star panelists.



WrestleMania 34 takes place live from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Sunday, April 8, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on WWE Network.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here