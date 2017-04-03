LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces WrestleMania 33 Attendance
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 1:25:26 AM
WWE announced the following during WrestleMania 33:

WrestleMania 33 breaks the Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record

WrestleMania has done it again!

WrestleMania 33 broke the Orlando Citrus Bowl’s attendance record with 75,245 WWE Universe members.from all 50 states and 62 different countries. The previous Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record was set by WrestleMania XXIV in 2008 with 74,635 fans.

WWE congratulates the WWE Universe in making this incredible accomplishment possible!


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Announces WrestleMania 33 Attendance

  • New SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Video)

  • New WWE Universal Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

  • New WWE Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

  • John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Video)

  • The Hardys Return to WWE, New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned (Video, Photos)

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Videos)

  • Jeff Hardy Says WWE Has Not Offered The Hardys Contracts, Talks ROH Future and More

  • Jim Ross on Possibly Returning to WWE Tonight, His Wife Jan

  • Footage of Goldberg Warming Up at WrestleMania, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Celebrities




    		•