WWE Announces Update on Dean Ambrose's Injury

INJURY UPDATE: An MRI has shown suspicion for a high-grade triceps tendon injury, so @TheDeanAmbrose is undergoing surgical exploration and most likely surgical repair of the torn triceps tendon. https://t.co/uMh8c72K6A — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2017

As noted, Dean Ambrose went into last night's WWE RAW with a right elbow injury but WWE did the beatdown angle with Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar to cover the injury.WWE reported this evening that a MRI shows a likely high-grade triceps tendon injury. They added that Ambrose is set to undergo surgical exploration but will likely need surgery to repair the tendon. We noted before that Ambrose was set to be in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday to meet with doctors, and that may be where the surgery takes place.There's still no word yet on when Ambrose might be back in action but we will keep you updated.