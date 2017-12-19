|
|
|
|
As noted, Dean Ambrose went into last night's WWE RAW with a right elbow injury but WWE did the beatdown angle with Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar to cover the injury.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announces Update on Dean Ambrose's Injury
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 8:45:39 PM
WWE reported this evening that a MRI shows a likely high-grade triceps tendon injury. They added that Ambrose is set to undergo surgical exploration but will likely need surgery to repair the tendon. We noted before that Ambrose was set to be in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday to meet with doctors, and that may be where the surgery takes place.
There's still no word yet on when Ambrose might be back in action but we will keep you updated.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Hideo Itami Debuts on WWE 205 Live (Photos, Video)
Wish Kid Signed as Honorary WWE Superstar (Video), WWE Backlash Details, WWE NXT Promo
Speculation on Dolph Ziggler Possibly Dropping the WWE US Title on Tonight's SmackDown (Video, Photos)
First Women's Royal Rumble Entrant, Tonight's SmackDown Dark Match, Charlotte Flair
WWE Announces Update on Dean Ambrose's Injury
Stars Backstage at WWE SmackDown, The Rock - Kevin Hart Video, The Revival Gear
Daniel Bryan - Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Note, Alexa Bliss Talks Royal Rumble, WWE Stock
AJ Lee's Autobiography Being Developed for Scripted TV Show, AJ Comments, Her Role
How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Brock Lesnar's Return, No Roman Reigns?
WWE on the First Royal Rumble Entrant, The Marine 6 Set Photos, WWE RAW Top 10