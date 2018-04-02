





WWE Announces Tournaments, Indie Promotions and More for WrestleMania 34 Axxess

Apr 2, 2018 - 6:44:18 PM



By Marc Middleton Apr 2, 2018 - 6:44:18 PM



Below are the full details on all the action scheduled for Axxess:



WrestleMania Axxess to feature four invitational tournaments, PROGRESS and EVOLVE Wrestling action and more



For the first time ever at WrestleMania Axxess, multiple tournaments will be held, each with major championship implications. Featured tourneys include the WWE United Kingdom Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women’s Invitational.



The four tournaments will take place beginning Thursday night during Axxess Day 1 and culminate during Axxess Day 4 with the tournament winners facing their respective champions in title matches.



In addition, Axxess will feature competitors in action from WWE NXT, WWE 205 Live, the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, the Mae Young Classic, as well as PROGRESS and EVOLVE Wrestling.



Currently, the action for the four days of WrestleMania Axxess has been scheduled as follows:



Axxess - Day 1

Thursday, 6 p.m.



WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round



* Lio Rush vs. Buddy Murphy

* Dan Matha vs. Drew Gulak



NXT North American Invitational First Round



* Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Kincaid

* Akira Tozawa vs. Kona Reeves



NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round



* Moustache Mountain vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* Street Profits vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude



NXT Women’s Invitational First Round



* Nikki Cross vs. Aliyah

* Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair



In addition, the session will feature a WWN Championship Match between titleholder Keith Lee and NXT’s Kassius Ohno as well as action featuring 205 Live Superstars TJP, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Buddy Murphy, Superstars from the Mae Young Classic, and much more!



Axxess Day 2

Friday, 5 p.m.



WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round



* Lince Dorado vs. Raul Mendoza

* Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson



NXT North American Invitational First Round



* Chris Dijak vs. Ariya Daivari

* Hideo Itami vs. Wolfgang



NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round



* SAnitY vs. Forgotten Sons

* TM61 vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch



NXT Women’s Invitational First Round



* Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans

* Candice LeRae vs. Peyton Royce



In addition, the session will include matches featuring Superstars from NXT, the Mae Young Classic, PROGRESS and much more!



Axxess Day 3, Session 1

Saturday, 8 a.m.



Day 3, Session 1 will include semifinal matches from the WWE U.K. Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women’s invitational.



In addition, the session will include matches featuring Superstars from NXT, the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament, the Mae Young Classic and much more!



Axxess Day 3, Session 2

Saturday, 1 p.m.



Day 3, Session 2 will include the NXT North American Invitation Finals, the United Kingdom Championship Invitational Semifinals, an EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match, as well as matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, NXT, the Mae Young Classic and much more!



Axxess Day 3, Session 3

Saturday, 6 p.m.



Day 3, Session 3 will include the U.K. Championship Invitational Finals, the NXT Tag Team Invitational Finals and the NXT Women’s Invitational Finals, as well as NXT’s Kassius Ohno vs. PROGRESS’ Walter.



In addition, the session will include matches featuring 205 Live’s TJP, Kalisto and Gran Metalik, Superstars from NXT and the Mae Young Classic, and much more!



Axxess Day 4

Sunday, 8 a.m.



Day 4 will include the following championship matches:



* WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne vs. U.K. Championship Invitational winner

* NXT North American Champion vs. NXT North American Invitational winner (First-ever title defense!)

* NXT Tag Team Champions vs. NXT Tag Team Invitational winners



In addition, the session will feature a WWN Championship Match, a PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match, a PROGRESS Championship Match, a PROGRESS Tag Team Championship match and much more!



