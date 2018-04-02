|
WWE has announced Daniel Bryan, Big Show, Kane, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt for the 50-man Royal Rumble match that will headline the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th in Saudi Arabia.
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announces Top Stars for 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 10:32:22 AM
As noted, this event will feature several surprises, including rumored appearances by The Undertaker and Chris Jericho. All main roster titles will be defended except for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title. The event is expected to air live on the WWE Network but it has been confirmed to air live in Saudi Arabia, the UK and Australia.
Below is the updated card for the event:
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA
RAW Tag Team Title Match
The Hardys vs. The Bar
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
John Cena vs. Triple H
