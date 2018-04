WWE Announces Top Stars for 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

WWE has announced Daniel Bryan, Big Show, Kane, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt for the 50-man Royal Rumble match that will headline the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th in Saudi Arabia.As noted, this event will feature several surprises, including rumored appearances by The Undertaker and Chris Jericho. All main roster titles will be defended except for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title. The event is expected to air live on the WWE Network but it has been confirmed to air live in Saudi Arabia, the UK and Australia.Below is the updated card for the event:Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBAThe Hardys vs. The BarSamoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The MizJohn Cena vs. Triple H