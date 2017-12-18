LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces Social Milestone, Braun Strowman - Nia Jax MMC Promo, WWE Stars Host Rally
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 11:15:10 PM
- Below is a new WWE Mixed Match Challenge promo with Nia Jax, Braun Strowman and Alicia Fox. As noted, teams will be announced beginning on January 4th. The 12-episode tournament will then begin airing via Facebook Watch on Tuesday, January 16th after SmackDown goes off the air each week. The winning team will earn $100,000 for a charity that they choose.



- WWE announced the following today to mark 20 million YouTube subscribers. They currently have 20,024,328 subscribers. The channel launched in May 2007 and currently has 18,816,031,454 video views.

WWE's official YouTube Channel reaches 20 million subscribers

Congratulations are in order! WWE's official YouTube channel reached yet another major milestone Sunday night when it gained its 20 millionth subscriber on the popular video site.

With highlights from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and 205 Live, exclusive interview clips, as well as original series like Southpaw Regional Wrestling, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, WWE Game Night and more, WWE's YouTube channel is an amazing destination for any member of the WWE Universe!

With more than 18 billion views and now 20 million subscribers, it's clear that WWE's presence on YouTube is only getting stronger.


- Chad Gable, Carmella, Sin Cara and Greg Hamilton hosted an anti-bullying rally at MS 101 Edward R. Byrne in The Bronx earlier today. Below are a few photos:










