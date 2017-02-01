LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces Seth Rollins Injury from RAW, Samoa Joe Responds
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 11:10:48 AM




WWE has announced that Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured during the attack by Samoa Joe at Monday's RAW. Above is video of Rollins leaving RAW on crutches.

Joe tweeted the following on the announcement:




