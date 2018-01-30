LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces Season 3 of Total Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 10:10:56 AM


WWE has announced that season 3 of Total Bellas will return in the spring of 2018. No word yet on the exact season premiere date.

Above is a promo for season 3 and below is WWE's official announcement:

The Bella Twins are back for more.

Days after the twins made their incredible return to WWE in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Total Bellas was confirmed to return for a third season in spring 2018. Details on the new season are scarce, though a quick video teases a return to San Diego, a glimpse at Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s new life as parents to Birdie Joe Danielson, and, most ominously, a potential call-off of Nikki Bella and John Cena’s engagement.

Take a look at the clip above for a first glimpse at Season 3, and see how this season of Total Divas wraps up with Part 2 of the Season 7 finale tomorrow at 9/8 C on E!.


