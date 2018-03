WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's RAW Schedule for Road to WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey to appear on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania



Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy!



It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. "Rowdy" Ronda will make special appearances in:



3/5 - BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee



3/12 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit



3/19 - American Airlines Center, Dallas



3/26 - Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland



4/2 - Philips Arena, Atlanta



What impact will Rousey have on the Road to WrestleMania? Tune in to Raw every week to find out!

