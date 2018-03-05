|
|
|
|
WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be appearing on every RAW episode leading up to WrestleMania 34.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's RAW Schedule for Road to WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2018 - 3:10:47 PM
Below is the full announcement:
Ronda Rousey to appear on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania
Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy!
It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. "Rowdy" Ronda will make special appearances in:
3/5 - BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee
3/12 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
3/19 - American Airlines Center, Dallas
3/26 - Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
4/2 - Philips Arena, Atlanta
What impact will Rousey have on the Road to WrestleMania? Tune in to Raw every week to find out!
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Ronda Rousey Arrives for RAW, Symphony of Destruction Match Announced for Tonight (Videos)
Return of WarGames to WWE NXT Confirmed for Later This Year
Two Big Matches Advertised for WWE's Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's RAW Schedule for Road to WrestleMania 34
Who Will Perform "America The Beautiful" at WrestleMania 34?
Hillbilly Jim Announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class
WWE Announces Greatest Royal Rumble Event for Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon Comments
WWE and Snickers Expand WrestleMania Partnership
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Asuka vs. Nia Jax, John Cena, The Miz, Elias, More
Fans Reportedly Not Happy With Kane Vs. Brock Lesnar Live Event Result